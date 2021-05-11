A movie theater that shuttered its doors for months will reopen under new management this summer.
Emagine Entertainment has signed a lease for the former Goodrich Theater located at 3250 Kabobel Drive in Kochville Township.
The company plans to open the venue in July.
Stay with TV5 as we’ll bring you more about the theater’s reopening.
