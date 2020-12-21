Movie theaters across Michigan were allowed to reopen on Monday, Dec. 21.
Paul Glantz is the co-founder and chairman of Emagine Entertainment.
"We're thrilled to be reopening," Glantz said.
Glantz said the shows won't start at his business until Wednesday.
"We had to schedule staff. We had to post movies and movie times. We have to load up our servers with films. We have to go through and make sure everything is clean and tidy,” Glantz said. “And we also want to redouble our efforts to remind all of our teammates about the safety protocols to ensure that everyone is enjoying a safe and wonderful experience."
Even though movie theaters won't be able to sell concessions, Glantz said his customers will all get a free order of masks and social distancing.
"Prior to reopening in October, we had established our computer software the ability to ensure that there was seven-feet of space between unrelated parties,” Glantz said. “We'll continue to use that software regimen as we're going forward. And then with respect to enforcement, we're going to gently remind our guests as they enter the building that they're to leave their masks on."
Glantz said Emagine Entertainment is losing more money by opening, but he wants people to have the chance to make a trip to the movies part of their holiday routine.
"And so for that reason alone, we think it's really important to be open,” Glantz said. “We think it's critically important that we should be there to welcome guests and even if we can't offer them the full experience. Welcome them back to our venues."
