The Emagine Theatre in Birch Run is set to re-open on Oct. 9.
Starting on Friday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m., Emagine will reopen all of its Michigan locations.
During the closure, officials said Emagine theatres underwent a thorough cleaning and disinfecting program and put in place various protocols for the health and safety of employees and guests.
All Michigan Emagine Theatre locations will be open Tuesdays, Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
And get this, as a thank you to the courageous frontline workers who served others through these truly difficult times, Emagine is offering a FREE movie ticket to all frontline workers, along with a guest. Frontline workers can see any movie showing between October 9, 2020 through Oct 15, 2020, for FREE*. Tickets must be redeemed at the box office. To redeem this offer, please bring your valid work I.D., badge, nametag, etc., to the theatre when you purchase tickets. *Dates and times may vary, Michigan Emagine locations only open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Offer valid in-theatre only, day-of showing, and is first-come, first-served. Frontline workers include but are not limited to, medical and healthcare, telecommunications, information technology systems, defense, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, energy, water and wastewater, law enforcement, firefighters, and public works, healthcare workers, protective service workers (police and EMTs), cashiers in grocery and general merchandise stores, production and food processing workers, janitors and maintenance workers, agricultural workers, and truck drivers, healthcare practitioners and those in technical occupations (e.g. doctors, registered nurses and pharmacists) as well as health-support workers (e.g nursing assistants and home health aides).
