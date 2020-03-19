As more people find themselves in self-quarantine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Emagine Theatres is offering carry-out popcorn for movie nights at home.
While the company is not showing movies, it still wants to "provide the community with the opportunity for an enjoyable home movie viewing experience, complete with authentic Emagine movie theatre popcorn."
The movie theatre lobbies will be open for carry-out orders, but the company encourages guests to respect social distancing.
Emagine is selling 10-gallon bags of popcorn at select locations for $15.
This deal starts Friday, March 20 and will take place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays from noon until 7 p.m.
The only Emagine Theatre in Mid-Michigan is in Birch Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.