Emagine Entertainment is offering $2 family friendly films for Family Movie Days during the month of October.

Each week, new family friendly films will be shown for $2 per ticket for all movie-goers, the company said.

All Emagine Theatre locations throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois will be participating.

There is an Emagine Theatre in Birch Run.

