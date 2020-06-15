Emagine Entertainment Inc. announced the Juneteenth Film Festival to benefit the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) at its Royal Oak location.
Emagine said the festival will begin on Friday, June 19 will all the net ticket proceeds benefitting UNCF.
According to Emagine, the film festival will cost $10 and will run for a minimum of one week.
Juneteenth is a US holiday celebrated on June 19th that recognizes the end of slavery and celebrates the culture and achievements of African Americans.
Emagine said the Juneteenth Film Festival will feature films that honor black actors and actresses, writers, directors, and filmmakers as well as showcasing films that present compelling moral stories and educate on racism and black history.
Some of the featured films will include:
- DO THE RIGHT THING (Universal)
- IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK (UA Releasing)
- I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO (Magnolia)
- THE COLOR PURPLE (WB)
“We believe in the healing power of film and the benefits it can bring to our community. We are passionate about diversity, inclusion, film, and education. We feel that by taking action and celebrating this film festival in partnership with UNCF that we will be able to raise money and support and empower black youth in our communities,” said Chairman of Emagine Entertainment, Paul Glantz. CEO of Emagine Entertainment, Anthony LaVerde adds, “Emagine is proud to be a diverse company with an inclusive company culture where all teammates and guests feel valued and respected.”
“Taking action for what is right is paramount to us,” said UNCF Area Development Director Patrice Neal. “We love the partnership we have with Emagine and feel that the Juneteenth Film Festival will be an uplifting, educational, and provocative event for our community. This event will help enrich the lives of young black people in the communities that UNCF serves.”
“Now is the time to listen, learn, and educate ourselves as well as empower the black community. We are so appreciative to have Emagine as a partner in this community spearheading positivity and education through this film festival,” said Michael Fournier, Royal Oak Mayor.
Emagine said it underwent extensive cleaning according to the CDC and WHO guidelines. They said guests will notice quite a few changes at the theatre.
Emagine said it has also adopted a return to work action plan with health and cleanliness protocols for employees that will include wearing masks and gloves while working.
