M-DOT has awarded an emergency contract to begin repairs on M-30 over the Tittabawassee River in Edenville that was damaged during that May floods.
In late June, an emergency contract was issued to begin debris removal at the site. Once that was complete, crews inspected the existing structure to determine what repairs were necessary and feasible to reopen the bridge to traffic.
Crews will retrofit the existing piers with additional support and rebuild the road and bridge approach.
Those repairs will allow the bridge to reopen to traffic.
“This bridge was originally built in 1947, making a new structure in the near future a necessity,” said Region Bridge Engineer Paul Schiefer. “By making these repairs now, we can restore mobility in a matter of months, while we work on a new bridge design and securing funding for a permanent bridge in the future.”
Fisher Contracting out of Midland was awarded the contract to complete the work.
