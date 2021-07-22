All families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional monthly payment in July, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services approved more than 1.25 million people in about 700,000 Michigan homes will benefit from the additional payment.
“As we emerge from the pandemic and continue our economic jumpstart, we must use the federal dollars we have to help Michiganders put food on the table,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “My administration, MDHHS and other partners have worked to ensure that nobody went hungry in the middle of a global pandemic. It is essential for us to continue our efforts, and I thank the Biden administration for helping us feed 1.25 million Michiganders.”
Some Michigander started receiving additional assistance in April 2020 after the start of the pandemic. In May 2021, all eligible households started getting extra monthly benefits.
“MDHHS will continue to strive to help low-income residents who have been affected by the pandemic put food on the table,” said MDDHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Many residents have been forced to leave the workforce – whether it’s due to lack of childcare, health effects from COVID, or other reasons. There is still great need for this food assistance.”
Households eligible for SNAP will receive at least an additional $95 per month, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment.
Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.
