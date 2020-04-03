Dow Diamond and the Midland County Emergency Food Pantry Network teamed up on Friday to give back.
They hosted an emergency food pantry at the ballpark.
"This could not run without volunteers, it just couldn't," said Angela Buske, board president for the Midland County Emergency Food Pantry Network.
It was a big operation at Dow Diamond in Midland where about 30 volunteers joined forces to provide food and care to Mid-Michigan families.
"Normally, these mobile pantries take 60 to 70 volunteers, but because of the guidelines, we're working with a reduced number of volunteers," Buske said.
With the help of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, they helped nearly 275 families in need.
"People know that there are food insecurity in our area and especially now with people off work," Buske said.
Organizers said they realized there was a need for food supply in the Midland community.
"There is a need. At our last mobile, we had 264 families," Buske said.
This was the pantry's fourth event. They have been doing it on a weekly basis.
While they can help now, Buske said she is worried about their future.
"One of our main strengths of our donations is our churches. Churches and businesses are closed and so we are not getting the donated items we used to get," Buske said.
There are ways you can help.
"Monetary donations are much welcomed because we buy a number of items cheaper through the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan," Buske said.
