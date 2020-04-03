Dow Diamond and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan are teaming up to give back.
They are hosting an emergency food pantry at the ballpark on Friday, April 3.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. in the back parking lot off of Buttles Street and food distribution will start at 11 a.m.
People are asked to stay in their vehicles the entire time they are there.
No proof of identity is required.
