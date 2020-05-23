Midland County Emergency Management officials said they are overwhelmed by the support to those affected by the flooding.
They’ve seen an outpouring of donations and volunteer requests from across the nation.
Although thousands of donations have already been received, the community still has many needs.
To ensure no efforts are duplicated and residents get the items they most need, officials are urging that all donations must be registered through official channels before arriving on-site.
Midland County Emergency Management said individuals and organizations with donations are urged not to bring items to the community without the donation channels.
The United Way of Midland County is coordinating all donations for the flood relief in Midland County.
Donations should be registered through a short online form at www.reliefmidland.org.
Anyone who completes the form will be contacted on how to drop-off their donation.
“By following this process, emergency management officials can ensure that all donations are provided directly to the areas and individuals who need them most,” Midland County Emergency Management wrote in a press release.
