An emergency order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services now requires physicians and funeral homes in Michigan to report COVID-19 deaths more quickly to public health officials so they can better provide health services and enforce health laws.
The order requires physicians who know or suspect that a patient's death resulted from COVID-19 to promptly notify the funeral director. The funeral director then is required to initiate the death record and submit to the attending physician within 24 hours that the death was a result of COVID-19.
Then funeral director must then file the death record with the local registrar of the district the death occurred within 48 hours of knowing the patient died as a result of COVID-19.
“MDHHS is committed to protecting the public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why I am issuing this emergency order,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “To inform sound decision-making and protect Michiganders, public health officials need accurate information about COVID-19 deaths as quickly as possible. I appreciate the work of our funeral home directors and physicians right now, and I am grateful to partner with them in taking quick action during this pandemic.”
Speedy reporting of COVID-19 deaths allows public health officials to more accurately understand the impact of the disease in the community and informs plans for further public health measures.
