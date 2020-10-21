Under an Emergency Order, Michiganders are allowed visitation at residential care facilities under certain circumstances starting Oct. 26.
The order comes from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon which updates and expands requirements for residential care facilities.
“As we grapple with both colder weather and rising cases, our task is to increase access to visitation in ways that do not increase the spread of the virus,” Gordon said. “Visitation is a substantial source of risk. This order provides a plan for visitation that mitigates risk and continues necessary protections in facilities across the state.”
The residential care order continues to limit communal dining and group activities that are in line with CDC guidelines.
It also requires quick notification if an employee or resident tests positive for COVID-19.
Under the order, visitation rules are linked to the risk level of the county. A list of county risk levels is available on the MI Safe Start Map.
Indoor visitation is now allowed in areas where the current risk level is A, B, C, or D as long as the facilities have had no cases that originated inside within the last 14 days.
Counties at-risk level E are not permitted to have indoor visitation.
MDHHS said this means there is an elevated incidence growth rate with average daily cases/million greater than 150 or a positivity rate greater than 20 percent.
Outdoor visitation is allowed throughout the state if the facility has outdoor areas that allow for at least six feet of distance between people with protection from the elements.
Visitors will be required to wear a face mask or other personal protective equipment.
“This is a delicate balance of trying to prevent the further spread of the virus while still allowing for family members and friends to visit their loved ones in residential care facilities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “I remain concerned about the increase in case levels across the state, so it will be vitally important that the order be followed closely in order to keep the facilities safe and prevent the spread of the virus.”
MDHHS said visits will be allowed by appointment only and facilities may impose reasonable time limits on visits.
Visitors will be required to log their arrival and departure times, provide their contact information and attest, in writing, that they will let the facility know if they develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days after visiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.