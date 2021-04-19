Hospitals are hammered and the COVID surge is relentless.
“This one is ramping up to be bigger than the first surge we’ve seen,” said Dr. Brad Blaker with McLaren Bay Region.
And this time around it’s affecting all ages. Blaker said the youngest COVID patient he’s seen was 6.
It’s been stressful.
“Every day we’re coming in and starting off with high patient volumes and ending the day with high patient volumes,” Blaker said. “It does stress the team but they’re holding together very well.”
Also keeping their ER flowing is Covenant Healthcare.
“Over the last week or so we’ve kind of plateaued,” said Dr. Matthew Deibel with Covenant. “And as you go into a spike it’s climbing, climbing, climbing. We’re not seeing that anymore.”
But not far away, rural hospitals up north and in the thumb are barely keeping their heads above water. Often having to send patients to the Saginaw Bay area.
“We’re getting transfers in from Petoskey, Cheboygan, Gladwin, the thumb area. Just all over,” Deibel said.
But sometimes during these surges ERs get crowded and talks of ambulance diversion are starting to come up. That means incoming ambulances would be directed to other facilities.
“We have had, for about a week or so. Not for local, but for some of the regional hospitals far from us,” Deibel said. “They look at us as the one choice they go to and we had to temporarily say we can’t accept people outside our region."
McLaren hasn’t had to do that though.
“We have had those discussions,” Blaker said. “We haven’t had to go on diversion yet. We’ve had to delay transfers and what I mean is a facility will call and say, ‘We have this really sick patient.’ We’ll say, ‘Can you hold onto them for 4 or 5 hours until we get a little more caught up.’ And then we bring those cases down.”
Both of these doctors say if you want to help your local hospitals and health care workers get vaccinated.
