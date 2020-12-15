COVID-19 has brought fear to local communities.
So much so that when positive cases spike, such as now and during the spring, people start feeling too scared of catching the virus to go to the hospital when they need to.
“Our EMS partners have seen that in the spring and now, they’ve seen an increase of people who are having a cardiac arrest or dying at home,” said Dr. Matthew Deibel, with Covenant Emergency Care Center.
Deibel is the medical director of the hospital’s emergency room. He said once again, people are delaying getting help for symptoms they normally would – like cheat pains or signs of a stroke.
Not only does that mean more people are dying at home, but when they eventually do show up to the ER, it is a more severe situation.
“Maybe it’s something where if they came in earlier, we could’ve treated or taken care of. But when they come in later, maybe you had a stroke and can no longer have some of those immediate treatments you’d normally have. Or if it’s a heart attack, if they’d come earlier, we could’ve put a cardiac stent in,” Deibel said.
The severity of cases that do go to the ER has more people being admitted for further care.
Deibel said normally, a quarter of patients are admitted. Now it is at least one-third.
“I’ve been a doctor for 15 years now and I’ve never seen anything like this. Of course, the pandemic, none of us have seen, but the dramatic decrease in people seeking care is surprising,” Deibel said.
He encourages anyone who would normally seek medical care to do so. They are there to help and have measures in place to keep you safe.
