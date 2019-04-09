It’s a disturbing trend that should be ringing alarm bells for parents. The number of suicide attempts by young people is skyrocketing.
Emergency room physicians are on the front lines when young people try to take their own lives.
“That is a horrifying experience as a physician,” said Dr. Kathleen Cowling.
Cowling has seen young people die by suicide. She’s been an emergency physician at Covenant Healthcare since 1995.
She isn’t surprised to learn the number of suicide attempts among those aged 5 to 18 has doubled since 2007. That’s according to the latest Centers for Disease Control Findings.
“We see a lot of intentional overdoses that require admission into the hospital,” Cowling said.
She added that the number of suicide attempts continues to climb every year.
“I know nationally we have seen more than a million visits, because of suicidal ideation or attempts, to emergency departments in the pediatric population.
Barb Smith is founder of the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network. She has some ideas about what needs to be done to curb youth suicide.
“I think we have to keep the dialog going,” Smith said. “And I think we have to have more services and do some more education and training for both parents and the people in our community.”
Smith said if someone is in a dark place, it is never too late to reach out for help.
“Text 741741, which is a national text line to let them know what’s going on in your life and how we can find you some support. Suicide does not have to be an answer and it does not have to be an option,” Smith said.
Cowling agrees. She said she’s hopeful that someday soon the trend of suicide attempts will go in the right direction.
“Make sure we’re doing everything in the community to try and make sure kids are save,” Cowling said. “And if they need help, get the help they need, and hopefully not get bad enough where they end up feeling suicidal and have to come to the ER.”
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
