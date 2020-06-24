An emergency stay has been granted just hours before Michigan gyms were able re-open.
The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the stay requested by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The appeal was filed after a federal judge ruled Friday that gyms could re-open starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 25.
"Crises like COVID-19 can call for quick, decisive measures to save lives," the court said. "Yet those measures can have extreme costs, costs that often are not borne evenly. The decision to impose those costs rests with the political branches of government, in this case, Governor Whitmer."
The court also said they "Sympathize deeply with the business owners and their patrons affected by the Governor’s Order."
