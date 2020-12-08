Emergency construction work has started on the Edenville Dam and along the Tobacco River in Gladwin and Midland counties.
Residents will notice crews excavating below the dam while others start working inside the Tobacco River spillway to prepare for it being lowered by 21 feet.
Water levels will see a drop of up to 13 feet.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said lowering the spillway crest will help stabilize the remaining dam embankment, restore natural river flow to the Tobacco River, reverse negative impacts on natural resources, and avoid another major flooding event when the winter snow melts.
Fisher Contracting expects to have a crew of 15 working six days a week for more than two months to finish the project.
The 2.3 million contract was approved by EGLE and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) after the dam’s owner, Boyce Hydro Power LLV, refused in September to undertake necessary safety measures, according to EGLE.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is covering 75 percent of the cost while the remaining 25 percent will come from funds allocated by the legislature for dam work.
In October, AECOM was hired by EGLE and MDOT to design the best solution that can be finished by late winter.
EGLE said the Edenville Dam is classified as a High Hazard Dam, meaning another collapse could happen in severe downstream flooding and even loss of life.
MDOT will start construction on a temporary M-30 causeway bridge to replace the one destroyed by the flood.
Without the emergency work, MDOT would not be able to safely build the temporary bridge due to continuously changing river dynamics.
On Nov. 19, EGLE issued an emergency permit for the dam work.
The permit allows the Tobacco River spillway to be lowered, grading and stabilization of the dam and river channels, removal of fill and sediment, and redirecting the Tittabawassee River flow away from the dam’s breach.
Some project work that is not time-sensitive will be moved to the spring and summer of 2021 and more work beyond this project may need to be performed at a later date.
