The coronavirus is not only infecting more and more people everyday, but it’s also changing the way emergency workers sterilize equipment.
“We’re still getting the normal calls we get everyday,” said Jeremy Compau, an operations manager at Medstar. “Cavi wipes kill 99.9% of all bacteria viruses and germs on any surface.”
Compau walked us through a typical ambulance cleanup. While clinical teams are always prepared for potential infectious diseases, Compau said they are amping up protocols.
“We do this constantly on a daily basis,” Compau said. “After every patient, and after any contact we have when our shift starts and the end of our shift.”
Medstar is kicking up decontaminiation by using a UV sterilization light.
Compau said if crews do find themselves caring for someone with COVID-19 symptoms, they will put the light on inside of the cabin after they transport the patient for two hours. They said this will leave nothing contagious behind.
This is the same process and equipment utilized to sterilize hospital intensive care units after infectious disease exposure, according to MedStar CEO Kolby Miller.
“While the public is kind of learning about the unknown, we are kind of swimming in it,” said Miller.
Miller said decontamination is a major concern and that medical supplies are dwindling fast. He asked that people with mild symptoms of the virus to call their doctor before dialing 911.
“For people that are otherwise healthy that believe they have the signs and symptoms of the coronavirus, the best thing to do is to stay home,” said Miller.
As cases of the coronavirus spike in the state and Mid-Michigan, Compau said crews will be standing on the front lines.
“We just have to keep ourselves clean, keep ourselves protected and protect our patients as well,” said Compau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.