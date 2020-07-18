The Shiawassee County Health Department learned an employee at two businesses has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was at King Kone, located at 12030 S. M-52, Perry, on July 13 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. and at Café Sports, located at 710 N. Main St., Perry, on July 14 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Employees at both businesses were wearing masks.
Both businesses are working with the Shiawassee County Health Department.
Anyone who visited these locations at the specific dates and times should self-monitor for symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
Those individuals should also wear a mask when indoors in public, wash their hands often with soap and water, maintain 6 feet away from others, and stay home as much as possible for 14 days after the exposure, the health department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.