An employee at the Walmart in Owosso has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said the employee wore a mask during their shifts, but exposure is possible.
Anyone who visited the store between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, July 6 and Wednesday July 8 are asked to self-monitor for symptoms.
The Walmart in located at 1621 East M-21 in Owosso.
More information about possible exposure sites if close contacts can’t be identified.
Watch for symptoms including shortness of breath, fever or cough. Anyone at Walmart in those time frames should also limit exposure by wearing a mask when indoors in public, staying 6-feet away from others and staying home as much as possible for 14 days.
