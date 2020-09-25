An employee at a Latin American restaurant in Flint has tested positive for COVID-19.
Xolo, located at 555 Saginaw St, wrote on Facebook it is closed for deep cleaning.
The employee who tested positive worked on Saturday and was not showing symptoms.
The restaurant is requiring its staff to get tested.
When owners believe it is safe to reopen, they will post a reopening date online.
