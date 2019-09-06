Gun generic

A Michigan school could soon allow employees to carry weapons as a safety measure.

In a letter on the Addison Community Schools website, the superintendent said school administration has been researching new safety measures for a year and a half.

Monday, the school will host a meeting and the sole topic will be employees carrying weapons.

Administrators are inviting parents to come with any questions or concerns they might have.

Addison is a small community south of Jackson.

