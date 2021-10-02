Employees of Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc held a protest Friday against a vaccine mandate.
Ascension Healthcare is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by mid-November, or risk losing their jobs.
Demonstrators said vaccination should be a personal decision.
"It is our right to chose. We should not be forced into anything. Life is about choices," one demonstrator said.
Spectrum and Beaumont Health also have vaccine mandates.
In a statement to TV5, Ascension said the requirement is consistent with it's approach toward other vaccines, like Influenza, MMR, Varicella and TDAP.
"Ascension put in place a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for our associates. Following a thorough moral and ethical analysis, Ascension is requiring our associates to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 12, 2021," Ascension said. "As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work."
