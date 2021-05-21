Employer faces worker shortage ahead of expanded indoor capacity

Business owners are having a tough time filling open positions. Part of the problem some businesses are encountering is competition for workers in a growing economy.
Like in Michigan where unemployment dropped to 4.9 percent in April from 5.1 percent the month before.
“It’s just hard,” said Jason Warda, owner of four businesses in Fenton, including three bars and restaurants.
Warda says finding help is challenging because the longer pandemic restrictions are in place, the more the pool of workers shrinks.
“Most of the people in the service industry, a lot of have moved on, you know, to other jobs that were dependable and stable that they knew weren’t gonna get shut down,” Warda said.
But Warda said he’s also competing against enhanced unemployment benefits.
“The state's paying $16.25 an hour, so for us to match that, you know, to actually have to come in and get, you know, having a little stressful environment, a hot kitchen, you know what I mean? It’s a tough sell, so we’re definitely struggling,” Warda said.
Warda said he’s even created an incentive program for employees to encourage them to get other people to apply, like offering bonuses to employees who refer new workers who last more than 90 days.
Warda finds it especially difficult to find kitchen help, while wait staff jobs are easier to fill.
“We’re kind of able to handle what we need on the waitresses, the bartenders that sort of thing because they make so much money in tips,” Warda said.
He urges patrons to be easy on staff, the restaurants, and those online reviews while things go back to normal.
“Try to be understanding, you know, support your local places in every aspect,” Warda said.
