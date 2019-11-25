Genesee Health Plan, Consumers Energy, Ascension Genesys, and Huntington Bank have teamed up to help connect Genesee County families with utility resources, financial assistance, health care resources, and others, while they pay their utility bills.
“A healthy life and well-being starts with making sure people have access to essential needs like water, food, quality health care coverage, utilities and financial tools, which is why we’re partnering with businesses and organizations in the community to launch emPOWER Genesee,” said Jim Milanowski, GHP President and CEO. “emPOWER Genesee’s innovative approach is an excellent example of how public and private organizations are working together to meet people where they are at with their health care, utility and financial needs.”
Through empower, a Community Navigator has been placed at the Consumers Energy Flint Payment Center on Court Street. The navigator helps connect people to resources including food, housing, furniture, water, and health care.
The Community Navigator is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the building, located at 3201 E. Court Street in Flint.
