A beer company is ensuring that a northern Michigan school district starts the new year with no student lunch debt.
A foundation affiliated with Mitten Brewing paid $2,700 to erase unpaid meals and snacks in the Suttons Bay district, near Traverse City. Superintendent Mike Carmean says, "We're just very blessed." He tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that some students were nearing $100 in lunch debt.
Chris Andrus, an owner of Mitten Brewing, responded after one of his bartenders criticized a Pennsylvania school district for threatening parents over lunch debts. Joe Symons also is a substitute teacher in Suttons Bay.
Dan Frank, general manager of Mitten Brewing in Northport, says "one of the beauties" of being in a small community is acting on local needs.
