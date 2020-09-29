On October 1-4, BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is bringing back Empty the Shelters to help more pets find forever homes.
During this event, BPF sponsors reduced adoption fees making it $25 or less to bring home a new furry friend at one of the 160 participating shelters across 33 states.
Below is a list of the local places that are participating.
- Clare County Animal Shelter, Harrison
- Humane Animal Treatment Society, Mt. Pleasant
- Humane Society of Midland County, Midland
- Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center, Bay City
Each location has different requirements for the event, some strongly encourage pre-approval. So, make sure to check with your location beforehand. To find participating locations, click here.
This will be the sixth ETS event this year.
