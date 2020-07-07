The BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event is returning this weekend.
More than 160 shelters and rescue partners are participating in the event across the country from July 10 through 12.
The event reduces adoption fees in an effort to find forever homes for thousands of cats and dogs.
There are 40 locations across Michigan participating in the event. You can adopt a new best friend for $25 or less, the foundation said.
“More pets run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19. The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes.”
Participating shelters will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and schedule meet and greet appointments with interested adopters.
“Bringing awareness to adoptable animals in shelters is a priority for BPF," Bissell said. "Over four years, the Empty the Shelters program continues to prove that with a little patience and research, you can find any breed you’re looking for at a shelter near you. It’s really a win-win for homeless pets and adopters.”
All animals will be microchipped and spayed/neutered.
You can find a participating shelter near you, here.
