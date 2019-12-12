If you were thinking of adding a pet to your family, this may be the time.
The “Empty the Shelters” Holiday Hope adoption event is taking place on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14.
During the event, and at participating locations, adoption fees for all dogs and cats will be reduced.
Below are the participating locations here in Mid-Michigan:
- AuCaDo Rescue Mid-Michigan in Remus
- Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center in Bay City
- Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mt. Pleasant
- Humane Society of Midland County in Midland
- Saginaw County Animal Care & Control in Saginaw
- Shiawassee County Humane Society in Owosso
Costs and times vary by location, along with pre-approval requirements. Find them all here.
