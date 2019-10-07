The Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event is taking place this weekend.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, BISSELL Pet Foundation will help empty the shelters by sponsoring adoption fees at 125+ shelters across the United States, including a couple here in Mid-Michigan.
For the reduced fee of $25, you can adopt your furry forever friend.
Below is a list of participating shelters:
Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Event hours: 10-2 p.m.
- Applications processed day-of
Humane Society of Midland County
- Event hours:
- Pre-approve applicants: 10-4 p.m.
- General admission applicants: 11-4 p.m.
- Pre-approval strongly encouraged and due by Oct. 11
Please see the specific shelter for more information, including applications.
