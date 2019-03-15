Two EMTs are being credited with saving a cat's life after a fire.
No one was injured in the fire, but a cat had been in the house. The cat was found unconscious, limp and presumed dead after the fire was extinguished, according to McLaren Bay Region.
EMT Ann Weisenberger and her partner began treating the cat with oxygen and were able to revive it, the hospital said.
The team was able to return the cat to its owner.
