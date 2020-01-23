Officials say a 200-foot-long broken boring pipe remains embedded in the Straits of Mackinac and may not be recoverable by a company that operates a fuel pipeline.
Enbridge Inc. retrieved a broken 45-foot rod in December and told state regulators that a pipe of similar length remained.
But the Detroit Free Press reports that the leftover pipe actually is 200 feet long.
Enbridge last week reported the length to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy says he couldn't explain conflicting reports about the length of the remaining debris. He says it can't be retrieved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.