Enbridge Inc. officials aren't saying much about a lawsuit that members of a Native American tribe in Wisconsin have filed seeking to force the Canadian company to remove sections of a pipeline that runs across their reservation.
Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner says the company has only just received the filing and needs time to review it.
Enbridge's 66-year-old Line 5 pipeline runs for 12 miles through the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's reservation along the shores of Lake Michigan. The tribe filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking an order forcing Enbridge to remove the pipeline, arguing it could rupture and devastate the environment.
The tribe contends easements for the line expired in 2013.
Kellner said Tuesday most of the company's right of way on the reservation is covered by perpetual easements on private land or a 50-year agreement with the tribe that doesn't expire until 2043.
