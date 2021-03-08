International Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the social, economic, and political achievements of women around the world. But it's also a day to remember how much work still has to be done done to achieve gender equality.
Choose to challenge is the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day and the hashtag trending on social media to recognize women around the world.
“This is a really special and important day for women around the world,” said Tesse Struve, mom coach and owner of Millennial Mom Blog.
Struve said March 8 is especially important to her not just as a woman, but as a mom.
“It’s really special because it’s a day that I can show my daughters how to celebrate women and celebrate powerful, independent, strong women and lead by example,” she said.
And she does that by sharing the stories of strong powerful women through books like "She Persisted" by Chelsea Clinton.
“It just shows women throughout history who persisted, who challenged people telling them no and they were able to achieve great things,” Struve said.
And "I am Enough" by Grace Byers.
“Which is a really sweet and special book that allows girls to acknowledge that they’re special in their own ways and embrace their own power,” she said.
Something that she's encouraging every woman to do, embrace who they are.
“It’s important for us to acknowledge women on this day and our special contributions and our special talents that we have been giving to the world,” she said.
She says it's especially important during the pandemic when a lot of women have stepped up.
“As healthcare workers, as caregivers, as innovators in society and the leaders of kind of helping to combat this pandemic,” Struve said.
And if no one has told you today...
“Thank you to all of the amazing women out there who have made such incredible contributions to the world,” she said.
