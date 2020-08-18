An Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled after a 14-year-old girl from Rockford was found safe.
The alert was issued after police said Maya Gabrielle Sippel was last seen at her home on August 17, getting into a small green vehicle with loud exhaust. It’s was not known who was driving that vehicle.
Now investigators say she has been found, and is safe.
No further details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.