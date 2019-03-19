An Endangered Missing Advisory for a woman and her 20-month-old son from Lapeer County has been canceled.
The two were located and are safe, according to Michigan State Police.
Michigan State Police issued the advisory for Sabrena Lee Fuller and her son Nash Jaxon Braun on Tuesday, March. 19.
The advisory was canceled after about two hours.
