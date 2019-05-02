An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 14-year-old Michigan girl.
Taylor May Simmet was last seen on April 14 in Lansing.
She has a history of running away, but now Michigan State Police believe she may be in danger.
On May 1, MSP said it is believed that she used social media to communicate with her family, indicating she is possibly being held against her will somewhere in the Chicago area.
Taylor is 5’5”, weighs 250 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
