An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 70-year-old man who was last seen on Feb. 7.
Richard Lee Wymer was last seen in the 7000 block of 10th Avenue in Wheatland Township. He left his house in his 2000 Suburban about 10 a.m. and headed northbound toward M-20, the Michigan State Police said.
Wymer left his wallet, credit cards, cash, cell phone, and his favorite knife at home, police said. His vehicle, which is gun metal gray with a large Harley Davidson decal on the rear window, had about one-third of a tank of gas. The license plate number is 9LMM66.
Wymer is 6’2” and 240 pounds. He has gray/silver hair that is shoulder length and blue eyes. He was wearing a flannel coat, a light brown stocking hat, blue jeans, and green boots. He has a tattoo of a lion lifting weights on his upper left arm.
Wymer spent most of his life in the Gratiot County area, but he has property in the Mancelona area, police said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.
