An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 71-year-old woman with dementia.
Ola Mae Hunter was last seen walking in Royal Oak Township at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.
She is 5’3”, weighs around 230 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray jogging pants, black shoes and she has a brace on her right foot.
If you see Ola, call 911 or MSP dispatch at 313-237-2450.
