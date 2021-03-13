The Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 16-year-old Flint resident.
Ethan J. Mosley walked away from his Winona Street home on March 13 around two in the afternoon. According to MSP, Mosley is five foot nine inches, 140 pounds, and was wearing gray pants and a black hoodie.
Mosley is believed to be endangered due to medical reasons.
Anyone with information can call 911 or 810-237-6800.
