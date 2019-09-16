An Endangered Missing Advisory that was issued for three Michigan children has been canceled after the children were located, and are safe.
MSP was asking for help finding Kaidence Enriquez, 10, Walter Enriquez, 8, and Nicholas Smith, 4, after they were last seen in Ottawa County at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 15.
The three children were believed to be with their biological mother, Kristen Enriquez and her boyfriend, Jamichael Smith.
It's unclear where the children were found, only that they are safe, and back with their guardians.
