An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for three Michigan children.
Kaidence Enriquez, 10, Walter Enriquez, 8, and Nicholas Smith, 4, were last seen in Ottawa County at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Kaidence is 4’10”, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Walter is 4’6”, weighs around 70 pounds and also has brown hair and brown eyes.
Nicholas is 2’6”, weighs around 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
The three children are believed to be with their biological mother, Kristen Enriquez and her boyfriend, Jamichael Smith.
They were last known to be driving a 2006 gray Volokswagen Passar with the Michigan license plate DVW5016.
They may be in the Grand Rapids area.
It’s unclear why officials believe they may be in danger.
If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-249-0911, or 616-994-7850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.