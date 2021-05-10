An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Nadine Mosses, 84, who was last seen in the area of Casco Township in St. Clair County.
Mosses is 5'2", has blue eyes, white hair and her clothing is unknown. She left her residence on May 4 driving a 2011 dark blue Ford Edge with license plate number C8932.
If you know of her whereabouts, call St. Clair County Central Dispatch at 810-985-8115.
