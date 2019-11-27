An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a St. Louis teenager.
Nicholas De Parcher Jr., 15, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 a.m. He was leaving his home for school, according to St. Louis Police.
Parcher never arrived at school.
He has been reported to be staying with friends around St. Louis and Alma, police said.
Parcher is not believed to be in danger and he is voluntarily missing.
He is 6'1" and 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing shorts, a blue hoody, a T-shirt, and black Under Armour shoes.
Parcher also has a 1" scar on the crown of his head.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Gratiot County Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505 or St. Louis Police at 989-681-5285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.