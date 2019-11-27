IMAGE: Nicholas De Parcher Jr
Source: St. Louis Police Department

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a St. Louis teenager.

Nicholas De Parcher Jr., 15, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 a.m. He was leaving his home for school, according to St. Louis Police.

Parcher never arrived at school.

He has been reported to be staying with friends around St. Louis and Alma, police said.

Parcher is not believed to be in danger and he is voluntarily missing.

He is 6'1" and 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing shorts, a blue hoody, a T-shirt, and black Under Armour shoes.

Parcher also has a 1" scar on the crown of his head.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Gratiot County Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505 or St. Louis Police at 989-681-5285.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.