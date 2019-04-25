Michigan State Police say two boys are missing and may be in danger.
Ricardo Martinez and Orlando Hernandez were last seen at the Taco Bell in Gaylord.
They are believed to be with 45-year-old April Mae Fuller.
Martinez and Hernandez are permanent wards of the state.
Both boys have brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez is 5'5" tall and weighs about 106 pounds. Hernandez is 6'0" tall and weighs about 167 pounds.
They are believed to be in a green 2003 Dodge Caravan with Michigan license plate registration DWV3864.
If you have any information about their location, call 911.
