An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a woman and her 20-month-old son from Lapeer County.
Michigan State Police issued the advisory for Sabrena Lee Fuller and her son Nash Jaxon Braun on Tuesday, March. 19.
Nash is 2’ and 28 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes.
Fuller is 5’2” and 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Their address is listed as Lapeer, but they were believed to be in the Flint area, Lapeer County Sheriff's Det. Robert Wells said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.