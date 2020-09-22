An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Redford.
Kyara Sakari Shepherd was last seen in Redford on Sept. 21 at around 9 a.m.
Kyara is 5’6”, weighs around 120 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
She was last seen wearing “Pink” brand leggings and a black shirt. She could be riding a blue bike, Michigan State Police said.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.
