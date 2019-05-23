An endangered missing advisory has been issued for an 88-year-old Shiawassee County man.
According to Michigan State Police, Roderic James Stuart disappeared from the 300 block of N. Madison Street in Perry.
He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored jacket and pants, and a ball cap.
Stuart, who is known as "Rod," has dementia.
He may be driving a dark gray 2010 Chevrolet Colorado with a Michigan license plate, registration CCP5995.
If you know where he is, call 911.
