An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a man who is off his medication and was last seen walking away from a mental health residence in Royal Oak Township.
Michigan State Police say Jacob Lewesley Williams, 34, was last seen on Sunday, March 8 at 10 p.m.
He is 5’9”, weighs around 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a green winter coat, and shiny black shoes.
Officials said Jacob is bi-polar and may have substance abuse issues. He is currently off his medication and may be aggressive upon contact.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740, or the MSP Detroit Regional Communication Center at 313-237-2450.
